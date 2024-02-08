Qatar Airways To Start Operating Flights To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. Qatar Airways
will start operating four flights a week from Doha to Uzbekistan's
Tashkent from June 2, Trend reports.
According to Qatar Airways, Tashkent has become the second
destination in Central Asia after Almaty (Kazakhstan) for Qatar
Airways.
Flights will be carried out according to the schedule:
From Doha to Tashkent on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and
Sundays. The departure time - 19:50, arrival - 01:20.
From Tashkent to Doha on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and
Saturdays. The departure time - 03:20; arrival - 05:20.
Tickets on the Doha - Tashkent route start from $477, and on the
Tashkent - Doha - Tashkent route from $983.
Meanwhile, Russian Pobeda (Victory) airline plans to connect St.
Petersburg and Samarkand with regular flights from February 16,
2024.
The air service on the route St. Petersburg - Samarkand - St.
Petersburg is planned to be operated once a week - on Fridays, by
Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
