Blinken Discusses Military Operation In Gaza With Israeli Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the progress of the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip with the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State Yoav Galant, the press service of the State Department said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Blinken expressed the need to take all possible measures to protect the civilian population of the Gaza Strip. He also discussed the prospects for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

In addition, Blinken supported the idea of ​​creating a full-fledged Palestinian state and providing security guarantees to Israel.