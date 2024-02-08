Blinken Discusses Military Operation In Gaza With Israeli Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken discussed the progress of the Israeli military
operation in the Gaza Strip with the Minister of Defense of the
Jewish State Yoav Galant, the press service of the State Department
said, Trend reports.
According to the information, Blinken expressed the need to take
all possible measures to protect the civilian population of the
Gaza Strip. He also discussed the prospects for the release of
hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement and the delivery of
humanitarian aid to the enclave.
In addition, Blinken supported the idea of creating a
full-fledged Palestinian state and providing security guarantees to
Israel.
