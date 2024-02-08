FICCI Supports The Idea Of 'One Nation One Election'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A FICCI delegation led by its President Anish Shah met with members of the High-Level Committee on 'One Nation One Election', chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, on February 6.

At the invitation of the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election, FICCI shared its views on simultaneous elections.

Briefing the members of the committee, Shah said,“FICCI is supportive of the idea of One Nation One Election. There are over 250,000 FICCI members across the country, who feel that multiple elections at various levels at various times impact ease of doing business, slow down decision-making in government and lead to avoidable costs, both for employees and employers.”

S K Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI made a detailed presentation to the committee members with specific proposals including one election every 5 years for central, state and local governments, brief code of conduct period so that government decision making is not slowed down and all eligible voters to be in universal electoral rolls, using India Stack technology.

FICCI team emphasised that at a time when India is on its way to become the third largest economy in the world, it is important that we reassess the electoral process of the country and consider changes that result in better outcomes for our people and enhance economic activity.

The delegation comprised Anish Shah, FICCI President and Mahindra Group CEO & MD; Harsha V Agarwal, Senior Vice President, FICCI and Emami Group Vice Chairman & MD; Anant Goenka, FICCI Vice President and RPG Group Vice Chairman.

