Mobile Security Market Outlook, Global Size, Share, Growth And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global mobile security market size

reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during 2023-2028.

Mobile security, also referred to as mobile device security, is the defence against risks and weaknesses related to wireless computing for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other connected networks. It is an area of cybersecurity specifically focused on securing personal and professional information stored on these devices. It is pivotal in safeguarding against unauthorized access, data leakage, malware attacks, phishing, and other forms of cyber-attacks. It encompasses multiple layers of security, including device-level protection, secure data transmission, and user authentication. Additionally, mobile security solutions are designed to offer thorough defence against a variety of threats and attacks that could compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of information. With the surge in the use of mobile devices for both personal and professional applications, the need to protect sensitive information from malicious attacks has become increasingly critical.

Mobile Security Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of mobile devices majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the extensive application of mobile security for business transactions and sensitive data sharing contributing to the increased demand for robust mobile security solutions. Along with this, the exponential rise in mobile malware and cyber-attacks has led to a heightened awareness of mobile security. In addition, the increasing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in corporations, where employees use their personal devices for work, further influences the need for enhanced mobile security measures to prevent data breaches and safeguard corporate information. Apart from this, regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection are becoming stricter around the globe, necessitating businesses to adopt comprehensive mobile security solutions. Furthermore, the advent of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the mobile security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

Trend Micro Verizon Communication Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mobile security market based on offering, deployment mode, operating system, end user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:



Solutions Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by Operating System:



IOS

Android

Windows Others

Breakup by End User:



Individual Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:



BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Manufacturing Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

