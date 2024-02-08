Natural Antioxidants Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand And Forecast Report Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Natural Antioxidants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, the

global natural antioxidants market

size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Antioxidants are a type of compound that inhibits free radical formation by preventing the oxidation process that can damage the cells. Natural antioxidants can be obtained from various vegetables, spices, herbs, and fruits, including spinach, raspberry, and eggplant. They help in removing harmful and toxic substances from the human body and reduce the risks of heart diseases by absorbing the bad cholesterol present in the body.

Natural Antioxidants Market Trends:

The rising awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of consuming natural antioxidants and the increasing demand for organic personal care products are key factors primarily driving the market growth. The widespread use of natural antioxidants across the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries is providing a significant impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, the growing demand for natural antioxidants by food manufacturers, and rising research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the natural antioxidants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

AkzoNobel NV

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Dupont Nutrition Biosciences ApS (Dupont De Nemours, Inc.)

Indena S.P.A. (Idb Holding S.p.A.)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Prinova Group LLC (Nagase & CO. Ltd.) Naturex AG (Givaudan SA)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global natural antioxidants market on the basis of product type, form and region.

Breakup by Product Type:



Vitamin C



Market Breakup by Application





Pharmaceuticals





Food and Beverages





Animal Feed



Others



Vitamin E





Market Breakup by Application







Animal Feed







Food and Beverages







Pharmaceuticals





Others





Polyphenol







Market Breakup by Application









Functional Beverages









Functional Food









Dietary Supplements







Others







Carotenoids









Market Breakup by Application











Food and Beverages











Animal Feed











Pharmaceuticals Others

Breakup by Form:



Dry Liquid

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

