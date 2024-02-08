Heat Pumps Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Industry Outlook And Forecast Report Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the global heat pumps market size reached US$ 59.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2024-2032.
A heat pump is a mechanical device that transfers heat from one location to another, typically for heating or cooling spaces. There are two main types of heat pumps: air-source and ground-source. The key components of a heat pump include an evaporator, a compressor, a condenser, and an expansion valve. The evaporator absorbs heat from the source (air or ground), the compressor increases its temperature, the condenser releases the heat into the target area, and the expansion valve regulates the refrigerant flow. Heat pumps have a wide range of applications, from residential heating and cooling to industrial processes and water heating. They offer several benefits, such as energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and versatility in various climates.
Heat Pumps Market Trends:
Rising awareness of environmental concerns and the need for energy-efficient solutions has led to increased adoption of heat pumps. These systems provide heating and cooling while consuming less energy compared to traditional methods, aligning with sustainability goals. Besides this, the implementation of various government initiatives promoting clean energy and reducing carbon emissions have spurred demand for heat pumps. In addition to this, ongoing research and development (R&D) have led to technological advancements in heat pump systems.
The widespread product adoption owing to the rising fuel prices is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Additionally, the construction boom and increasing real estate development globally are driving the demand for efficient heating and cooling amplifying the need for adaptable heating and cooling solutions. In line with this, increasing awareness of the benefits of heat pumps, such as reduced carbon footprint and long-term cost savings, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, and changing climatic conditions, are anticipated to drive the market towards growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global heat pumps market based on rated capacity, product type, end use sector and region.
Breakup by Rated Capacity:
Up to 10 kW 10–20 kW 20–30 kW Above 30 kW
Breakup by Product Type:
Air Source Heat Pump Ground Source Heat Pump Water Source Heat Pump Exhaust Air Heat Pump Others
Breakup by End Use Sector:
Residential Commercial Hospitality Retail Education Food & Beverage Paper & Pulp Chemicals & Petrochemicals Others
Breakup by Region:
Europe North America Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the heat pumps market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Daikin Industries Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation MIDEA GROUP NIBE Industries AB Corp. Ingersoll Rand Danfoss Panasonic Corporation GDC Group Limited Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH United Technologies Corporation
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
