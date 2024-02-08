Heat Pumps Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Industry Outlook And Forecast Report Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global heat pumps market size reached US$ 59.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2024-2032.

A heat pump is a mechanical device that transfers heat from one location to another, typically for heating or cooling spaces. There are two main types of heat pumps: air-source and ground-source. The key components of a heat pump include an evaporator, a compressor, a condenser, and an expansion valve. The evaporator absorbs heat from the source (air or ground), the compressor increases its temperature, the condenser releases the heat into the target area, and the expansion valve regulates the refrigerant flow. Heat pumps have a wide range of applications, from residential heating and cooling to industrial processes and water heating. They offer several benefits, such as energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and versatility in various climates.

Get Sample Copy of Report at –

https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-pumps-market/requestsample

Heat Pumps Market Trends:

Rising awareness of environmental concerns and the need for energy-efficient solutions has led to increased adoption of heat pumps. These systems provide heating and cooling while consuming less energy compared to traditional methods, aligning with sustainability goals. Besides this, the implementation of various government initiatives promoting clean energy and reducing carbon emissions have spurred demand for heat pumps. In addition to this, ongoing research and development (R&D) have led to technological advancements in heat pump systems.

The widespread product adoption owing to the rising fuel prices is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Additionally, the construction boom and increasing real estate development globally are driving the demand for efficient heating and cooling amplifying the need for adaptable heating and cooling solutions. In line with this, increasing awareness of the benefits of heat pumps, such as reduced carbon footprint and long-term cost savings, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, and changing climatic conditions, are anticipated to drive the market towards growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global heat pumps market based on rated capacity, product type, end use sector and region.

Breakup by Rated Capacity:



Up to 10 kW

10–20 kW

20–30 kW Above 30 kW

Breakup by Product Type:



Air Source Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

Water Source Heat Pump

Exhaust Air Heat Pump Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:



Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Retail

Education

Food & Beverage

Paper & Pulp

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Others

Breakup by Region:



Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the heat pumps market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MIDEA GROUP

NIBE Industries

AB Corp.

Ingersoll Rand

Danfoss

Panasonic Corporation

GDC Group Limited

Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH United Technologies Corporation

Key Highlights of the Report:





























Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Media Contact:

Company Name:

IMARC Group

Contact Person:

Elena Anderson

Email: -- Phone:

+1-631-791-1145

Address:

134 N 4th St

City:

Brooklyn

State:

NY

Country: United States