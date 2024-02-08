Skid Steer Loader Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Skid Steer Loader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, the global skid steer loader market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

A skid steer loader, or wheel loader, is a compact, multipurpose equipment which is used to dig, collect, lift and move various granular materials, including dirt and jackhammer cement. It comprises a sophisticated wheel system and hydraulic hammers, forks, buckets, stump grinders, augers, trenchers, and landscape rakes as standard extensions. These distinct arms allow users to interchange and employ them based on different needs and requirement. Apart from this, skid steer loader is maneuverable, lightweight, and offers optimal control and added safety features; thus, it is utilized for road sweeping, slab preparation, and landscaping purposes. Currently, it is mainly available in various capacities and sizes with four wheels or two tracks.

Skid Steer Loader Market Trends:

The rapid urbanization, ongoing construction activities, and the extensive investments being made by governments in various infrastructural projects to develop smart cities are primarily driving the global market. Moreover, the increasing product demand from the mining and agriculture industry to perform several labor-intensive tasks, such as digging or lifting, is positively stimulating the market growth. The advent of highly advanced autonomous and self-driven loaders featuring wireless connectivity and global positioning system (GPS)-operated control solutions to optimize workflow, is creating a positive outlook for market expansion. The widespread adoption of skid steer loaders in the e-commerce industry for performing warehousing and logistics operations and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer product variants with enhanced efficacy are contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the

skid steer loader market

has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



The Volvo Group

Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation Wacker Neuson SE

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global skid steer loader market based on operating capacity, power train, end use and region.

Breakup by Operating Capacity:



Up To 1,250 Lbs

1,251- 2,000 Lbs

2,001-3,000 Lbs

3,001-4,000 Lbs More Than 4,000 Lbs

Breakup by Power Train:



Electric Conventional

Breakup by End Use:



Construction

Mining

Logistics

Landscaping and Ground Maintenance

Agriculture Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

