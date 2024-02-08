Loudspeaker Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Outlook And Forecast Report Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Loudspeaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, the global

loudspeaker market size

reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

A loudspeaker refers to the audible device that is generally used to reproduce music and speech. It is electroacoustic transducer equipment that usually works by changing electrical energy into acoustical signal energy, which, in turn, creates sound. It mainly consists of a diaphragm, dust cap, surround, spider, voice coil, basket, magnet, driver and enclosure that allows the formation of sound waves to radiate into an enclosed space or open air. It is easily available across the globe in various forms that differ on the basis of their technology, sizes and shapes and based on installation locations, applications and audio range. It is extensively utilized in locations where large acoustic power and direction control of sound radiation is required, such as cinema halls, stadiums, rallies and concerts.