Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Trends, Size, Growth, Industry Segments And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.17% during 2023-2028.

AML represents a software application that enables banks and other financial institutions to examine customer data and determine suspicious transactions. It comprises transaction monitoring, customer identity authentication, and compliance management. Systems equipped with AML software filter information and provide real-time alerts to enhance the security and operational efficiency of organizations. They also target market manipulations, trade of illegal goods, fraudulent activities with public funds and tax evasion. As a result, this software finds wide applications across numerous industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology, defense, and retail.

The increasing instances of money laundering and sophisticated cyber-attacks across the globe are primarily driving the market. Furthermore, the rising usage of systems equipped with this software application to effectively counter threats as cybercriminals exploit potential vulnerabilities in an organization infrastructure to carry out fraud and ransomware assaults is also augmenting the market growth.

The launch of security solutions integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), Big Data analytic tools, and cloud-based solutions is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies with improved compliance capabilities enabling them to track financial data and predict risks and uncertainties by organizations is further bolstering the market growth.

The introduction of Know Your Customer (KYC) technology, which verifies user identities, prevents unauthorized access, and mitigates losses from illegal transactions, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the launch of favorable government policies for monitoring and controlling criminal activities and continuous advancements in the information technology (IT) sector are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global anti-money laundering software market based on component, deployment mode, application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:



Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



BFSI

Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

