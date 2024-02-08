Automotive Ignition System Market Size 2024, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global automotive ignition system market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2024-2032.

The automotive ignition system is an ignition circuit that generates sparks or heat in automobiles. The system includes an ignition switch, ignition coil, high tension cable, distributor and spark plug. These components provide a high voltage current to the spark plugs to generate sparks in the gaps between spark plugs. The heat produced from these sparks further ignites the compressed air-fuel mixture in the combustion chamber, thus energizing the vehicle. Consequently, automotive ignition systems find extensive applications in petrol engine vehicles.

Automotive Ignition System Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry across the globe is primarily driving the automotive ignition system market growth. Furthermore, the increasing environmental consciousness among the individuals is escalating the demand for ignition systems as they facilitate improved operational efficiency and fuel economy. Additionally, various advancements have led to the integration of sensors, switches and transistors with electronic ignition system, thereby further propelling the market. In comparison to the traditionally used mechanical systems, automotive ignition systems offer better horsepower levels and more accurate and reliable current flow. Besides this, the introduction of favorable government policies to minimize carbon emissions levels will continue to drive the market for automotive ignition systems.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive ignition system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



























BorgWarner Inc.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Valeo

Continental AG (Schaeffler Group)

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on region, engine type, ignition type, component, vehicle type and sales channel.

Breakup by Engine Type:



Gasoline Diesel

Breakup by Ignition Type:



Coil on Plug Ignition

Simultaneous Ignition Compression Ignition

Breakup by Component:



Ignition Switch

Spark Plug

Glow Plug

Ignition Coil Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

