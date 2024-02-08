Nickel Market Outlook 2024, Global Size, Share, Growth And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global nickel market size reached US$ 35.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Nickel (Ni) is a lustrous and durable silvery-white metal that exhibits high ductility, excellent corrosion resistance, and good thermal conductivity. It is extracted from nickel sulfide and garnierite mines and possesses high electromagnetic and malleable properties, making it useful in casting iron products, manufacturing non-ferrous alloys, and producing stainless steel. It is widely utilized in water purification and disposal applications due to its water-resistant properties and low maintenance requirements. When compared to other metals, such as iron and titanium, nickel has excellent magnetic properties, greater resistance to oxidation, and a higher melting point.

Nickel Market Trends:

The global market is primarily bolstered by the development of high-density nickel-based batteries and the rising demand for corrosion-resistant alloys in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) has facilitated the demand for nickel, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the surging demand for stainless steel products and burgeoning investments by governments of various nations in infrastructural development are providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product application in manufacturing equipment for water purification, desalination, and wastewater treatment, the shifting focus on sustainability, and rapid technological advancements in nickel production are positively contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, application,

and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:



Class I Products Class II Products

Breakup by Application:



Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel

Non-ferrous Alloys and Superalloys

Electroplating

Casting

Batteries Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Transportation & Defense

Fabricated Metal Products

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Petrochemical

Construction

Consumer Durables

Industrial Machinery Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

