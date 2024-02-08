Goat Milk Market Size 2024, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global goat milk market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2024-2032.

Goat milk is a type of milk that is derived from the lactating mammary glands of goats. Goat milk carries high nutritional content, including protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and is easier to digest as compared to other types of milk. Goat milk has a unique taste profile and a creamy texture. It is also lower in lactose which makes it a suitable option for individuals who are lactose intolerant. Consequently, goat milk finds applications across various industries, including the dairy, cosmetics, and food.