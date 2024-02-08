Small Satellite Market Size, Growth And Global Forecast Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global small satellite market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How big is the Small Satellite Market?
The global small satellite
market size reached
US$ 4.3
Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 7.0
Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a
growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05%
during 2023-2028.
Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/small-satellite-market/requestsample
What is
Small Satellite ?
Small satellites, also called smallsat, refer to low-mass and size satellites. Based on weight, it is further classified into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, picosatellite, and femtosatellite. Small satellites offer cost-effective alternatives that allow commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions to carry out missions within the lower orbit of the Earth. They also provide the opportunity to conduct various scientific inquiries and technology demonstrations in space at a reduced expense, with relative ease, and within a specified timeframe. As a result, small satellites find wide-ranging applications in several sectors, including commercial, military, civil, etc., for communication and navigation.
Small Satellite Market Trends and Industry Demand:
The escalating demand for remote sensing and earth observation services across numerous industries, including energy, oil and gas, defense, agriculture, etc., is primarily driving the small satellite market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) services and internet protocol television (IPTV) is also fueling the market growth.
Apart from this, the rising need for low-cost broadband in developing countries is augmenting the adoption of low earth orbit (LEO)-based small satellites, which is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing usage of small satellites by research organizations for academic purposes and technological experimentation in space is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Besides this, the elevating integration of various advanced technologies, such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), etc., to improve communication efficiency, spacecraft reliability, coordination, etc., and extensive investments in R&D activities are expected to fuel the small satellite market in the coming years.
Who are the leaders in the
Small Satellite
market?
AAC Clyde Space Airbus SE Ball Corporation Blue Canyon Technologies (Raytheon Technologies Corporation) Exolaunch Gmbh GomSpace L3Harris Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation Millennium Space Systems Inc. (The Boeing Company) Northrop Grumman Corporation Spire Global Inc. The Aerospace Corporation
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Component:
Payloads and Structures Electric Power System Solar Panels and Antenna System Propulsion System Others
Breakup by Type:
Mini Satellite Micro Satellite Nano Satellite Others
Breakup by Frequency:
L-Band S-Band C-Band X-Band Ku-Band Ka-Band Q/V-Band HF/VHF/UHF-Band Others
Breakup by Application:
Communication Earth Observation and Remote Sensing Science and Exploration Mapping and Navigation Space Observation Others
Breakup by End User:
Commercial Academic Government and Military Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
