Small Satellite Market Size, Growth And Global Forecast Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global small satellite market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Small Satellite Market?

The global small satellite

market size reached

US$ 4.3

Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 7.0

Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05%

during 2023-2028.

What is

Small Satellite ?

Small satellites, also called smallsat, refer to low-mass and size satellites. Based on weight, it is further classified into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, picosatellite, and femtosatellite. Small satellites offer cost-effective alternatives that allow commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions to carry out missions within the lower orbit of the Earth. They also provide the opportunity to conduct various scientific inquiries and technology demonstrations in space at a reduced expense, with relative ease, and within a specified timeframe. As a result, small satellites find wide-ranging applications in several sectors, including commercial, military, civil, etc., for communication and navigation.



Small Satellite Market Trends and Industry Demand:

The escalating demand for remote sensing and earth observation services across numerous industries, including energy, oil and gas, defense, agriculture, etc., is primarily driving the small satellite market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) services and internet protocol television (IPTV) is also fueling the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising need for low-cost broadband in developing countries is augmenting the adoption of low earth orbit (LEO)-based small satellites, which is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing usage of small satellites by research organizations for academic purposes and technological experimentation in space is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the elevating integration of various advanced technologies, such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), etc., to improve communication efficiency, spacecraft reliability, coordination, etc., and extensive investments in R&D activities are expected to fuel the small satellite market in the coming years.

Who are the leaders in the

Small Satellite

market?



AAC Clyde Space

Airbus SE

Ball Corporation

Blue Canyon Technologies (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Exolaunch Gmbh

GomSpace

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Millennium Space Systems Inc. (The Boeing Company)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Spire Global Inc. The Aerospace Corporation

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Payloads and Structures

Electric Power System

Solar Panels and Antenna System

Propulsion System Others

Breakup by Type:



Mini Satellite

Micro Satellite

Nano Satellite Others

Breakup by Frequency:



L-Band

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

Ku-Band

Ka-Band

Q/V-Band

HF/VHF/UHF-Band Others

Breakup by Application:



Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Science and Exploration

Mapping and Navigation

Space Observation Others

Breakup by End User:



Commercial

Academic

Government and Military Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

