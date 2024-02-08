AMOLED Display Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ AMOLED Display Market Report by Display Type (Transparent, Conventional, Flexible, 3D, and Others), Material (Polymer, Glass, and Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global AMOLED display market size reached US$ 14.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global AMOLED Display Industry:

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Consumer Electronics:

The demand for high-quality consumer electronics is another key factor driving the AMOLED display market. With consumers increasingly seeking devices with superior display quality, manufacturers are incorporating AMOLED screens into their products. This trend is particularly evident in the smartphone and television sectors, where AMOLED displays are favored for their thin profiles, light weight, and ability to produce exceptionally clear and vivid images. The rising popularity of high-definition content and streaming services has also contributed to this demand, as consumers look for screens that can deliver an enhanced viewing experience. Furthermore, the growing interest in gaming and virtual reality applications, which require high refresh rates and excellent color reproduction, is likely to boost the adoption of AMOLED displays in these segments.

Technological Advancements:

The AMOLED display market is significantly driven by continuous advancements in display technology. These displays are known for their superior quality, offering high contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors compared to traditional LCD screens. The development of flexible and foldable AMOLED screens has opened up new possibilities in the design of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. This flexibility allows for innovative product designs, appealing to consumers seeking the latest technology. Additionally, improvements in AMOLED displays' energy efficiency contribute to longer battery life in devices, a crucial factor for consumer electronics. As technology evolves, the production costs of AMOLED displays are gradually decreasing, making them more accessible for a broader range of products, further propelling their market growth.

Adoption in Automotive and Advertising Industries:

The automotive and advertising industries are increasingly adopting AMOLED technology, contributing to the growth of its market. In the automotive sector, AMOLED displays are being used for advanced dashboard displays and infotainment systems, offering high-quality visuals and improved user interfaces. The ability of AMOLED screens to provide clearer visibility under various lighting conditions makes them ideal for automotive applications. Additionally, the advertising industry is leveraging AMOLED technology for digital signage and outdoor advertising, taking advantage of its vibrant color reproduction and visibility in different lighting conditions. The flexibility of AMOLED screens enables more creative and engaging advertisements, making them a preferred choice for marketers. As these industries continue to evolve, the integration of AMOLED displays is expected to expand, further driving the market's growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global AMOLED Display Industry:



AU Optronics Corp

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Novaled GmbH (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation Universal Display Corporation.

AMOLED Display Market Report Segmentation:

By Display Type:





Transparent

Conventional

Flexible

3D Others

Flexible displays dominate the market due to their ability to be bent, curved, or rolled, allowing for the development of innovative form factors and applications across multiple industries.

By Material:



Polymer

Glass Others

Based on the material, the market is divided into polymer, glass, and other.

By Application:



Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare Others

Consumer electronics accounted for the largest market share as AMOLED displays offer superior image quality with high resolution, excellent color accuracy, and fast response times.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

AMOLED Display Market Trends:

Foldable AMOLED displays are gaining traction in the market, offering consumers the versatility of a larger screen that can be folded into a more compact form. This trend is driven by innovation in foldable device designs. Besides, AMOLED displays are increasingly used in television sets and computer monitors due to their superior image quality and thin form factor. This market segment is growing as consumers seek enhanced viewing experiences. Moreover, the rise of wearable technology, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, is boosting the demand for small, power-efficient AMOLED displays that can provide clear visuals even in outdoor settings.

