India Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share Analysis, Industry Report – Growth Trends 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Data Center Cooling Market Report by Component (Solution, Services), Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Row-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling), Cooling Technology (Liquid-Based Cooling, Air-Based Cooling), Type of Data Center (Small-Scale Data Center, Medium-Scale Data Center, Large-Scale Data Center), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Research and Educational Institutes, Government and Defense, Retail, Energy, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. India data center cooling market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during ​2024-2032​.

Factors Affecting the Growth of India Data Center Cooling Industry:

Rapid Growth in Data Center Infrastructure:

The exponential growth of digitalization and the adoption of cloud computing services have led to a rise in data center infrastructure across India. As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making processes and cloud-based applications, the demand for robust data center facilities has skyrocketed. With this proliferation of data centers comes the need for effective cooling solutions to maintain optimal operating conditions and prevent equipment overheating. To accommodate this growth, data center operators are investing in modern cooling technologies capable of efficiently dissipating heat generated by high-density server racks. Traditional air-cooling methods are proving inadequate for handling the thermal loads produced by densely packed servers, prompting a shift toward more advanced cooling techniques such as liquid cooling and precision air conditioning. These solutions offer greater energy efficiency and scalability, aligning with the sustainability goals of many organizations.

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability:

With rising concerns about energy consumption and environmental impact, data center operators in India are increasingly prioritizing energy-efficient cooling solutions. Traditional cooling methods, such as air conditioning, can be extremely energy-intensive, contributing to high operational costs and carbon emissions. In response, the industry is embracing innovative cooling technologies designed to minimize energy consumption while maintaining optimal temperature and humidity levels. One such approach is the adoption of free cooling systems that leverage ambient air or natural water sources to dissipate heat without the need for mechanical refrigeration. By harnessing renewable energy sources and optimizing airflow management within data centers, operators can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and operating expenses. Furthermore, the initiatives of the Indian Government aimed at promoting renewable energy and sustainability are incentivizing businesses to invest in eco-friendly data center cooling solutions, further driving market growth.

Increasing Awareness about Data Center Reliability and Resilience:

As businesses become increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure to support their operations, the importance of data center reliability and resilience has come into sharp focus. Downtime due to equipment failure or overheating can have severe consequences, including financial losses and damage to reputation. Consequently, data center operators are investing in robust cooling systems capable of ensuring uninterrupted operation and mitigating the risk of downtime. This emphasis on reliability has led to the adoption of redundant cooling configurations and advanced monitoring systems that proactively detect and address potential issues before they escalate. Moreover, the growing trend toward colocation and cloud services has heightened expectations for data center reliability, as consumers seek assurances of uptime and performance.

India Data Center Cooling Market Report Segmentation:



By Component:



Solution



Air Conditioning



Chilling Units



Cooling Towers



Economizer Systems



Liquid Cooling Systems



Control Systems

Others

Services



Consulting



Installation and Deployment Maintenance and Support

Based on the component, the market has been divided into solution (air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, economizer systems, liquid cooling systems, control systems, and others) and services (consulting, installation and deployment, and maintenance and support).

By Type of Cooling:



Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling Rack-Based Cooling

On the basis of the type of cooling, the market has been segmented into room-based cooling, row-based cooling, and rack-based cooling.

By Cooling Technology:



Liquid-Based Cooling Air-Based Cooling

Based on the cooling technology, the market has been segregated into liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling.

By Type of Data Center:



Small-Scale Data Center

Medium-Scale Data Center Large-Scale Data Center

On the basis of the type of data center, the market has been categorized into small-scale data center, medium-scale data center, and large-scale data center.

By Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Educational Institutes

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Healthcare Others

Based on the vertical, the market has been divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, research and educational institutes, government and defense, retail, energy, healthcare, and others.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East and Northeast India

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East and Northeast India.

India Data Center Cooling Market Trends:

The Government of India has been actively implementing regulations and standards aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of data center operations. In particular, initiatives, such as the National Data Center Policy and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) star rating program, for data centers are incentivizing businesses to adopt energy-efficient cooling solutions. Compliance with these regulations helps organizations reduce their environmental footprint and also ensures adherence to industry best practices, bolstering the overall reliability and performance of data center facilities. Furthermore, international standards, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and the ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) guidelines are increasingly influencing the design and operation of data center cooling systems in India. Businesses seeking to achieve these certifications are investing in cutting-edge cooling technologies and sustainable practices, driving innovation and competitiveness within the market.

