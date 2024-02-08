Hydrogel Market Size, Report, Trends Overview And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Hydrogel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global hydrogel market size , report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Hydrogel Market?

The global hydrogel market size reached

US$ 26.2 Billion in

2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 36.9 Billion by

2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%

during

2023-2028.

What is

Hydrogel ?

Hydrogel refers to a three-dimensional (3D) structure formed by hydrophilic polymers capable of absorbing and retaining significant amounts of water while remaining intact. Comprising components like collagen, silk fibroin, hyaluronic acid, chitosan, and alginate, it exhibits responsiveness to various stimuli, including pH, temperature, chemicals, and light. Notably, hydrogel possesses desirable characteristics such as flexibility, versatility, sensitivity to environmental conditions, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with most cell types. Consequently, its applications span a wide range of fields worldwide, encompassing sanitation, drug delivery monitoring, medication delivery systems, microfluidics and conversions, packaging, coal dewatering, nutrition, and food additives.

Hydrogel Market Trends and Industry Demand:

The market for hydrogels is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by their increasing adoption in the pharmaceutical industry to enhance the stability of medical products during storage. Furthermore, hydrogels are utilized in wound dressings to promote wound moisturization, aid in epidermis repair, remove excess dead tissues, and facilitate the healing process.

Their application in sanitary products is also on the rise, enabling the production of thinner pads with enhanced absorbency, swelling pressure, and suction power. The market is further bolstered by awareness programs initiated by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governments worldwide to educate individuals about menstrual hygiene, coupled with the growing demand for baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and paper towels globally.

Additionally, the utilization of hydrogels in contact lenses, biotechnology, and agriculture is contributing to market growth on a global scale. Factors such as the increasing infant and geriatric population, ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts to create advanced products, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry present lucrative opportunities for industry players in the hydrogel market.

Who are the leaders in the

Hydrogel

market?



3M Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Essity AB

Evonik Industries AG

Hoya Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc The Cooper Companies Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Raw Material Type:



Synthetic

Natural Hybrid

Breakup by Form:



Amorphous

Semi-crystalline Crystalline

Breakup by Composition:



Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone-modified Hydrogels (SiH) Others

Breakup by Application:



Contact Lenses

Personal Care and Hygiene

Wound Care

Drug Delivery

Tissue Engineering Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

