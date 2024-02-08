Veterinary Service Market Size, Share, Latest Trends And Forecast Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Veterinary Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The global

veterinary service market size

reached

US$ 107.5 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 148.7 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15%

during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Veterinary Service Industry:

Advancements in Veterinary Services:

Advancements in veterinary services, such as improved equipment, surgical techniques, and pharmaceutical developments, assist in enabling veterinarians to provide a higher quality care. In addition, these advancements benefit in early diagnosing and treating conditions among animals, which is propelling the growth of the market. Pet parents are increasingly preferring advanced healthcare solutions for their pets. They are becoming more aware about the welfare of animals and adopting regular wellness exams and vaccinations, to keep their pets healthy. Furthermore, the wide availability of advanced veterinary medicines across the globe is impelling the market growth.



Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare:

The growing adoption of veterinary services due to the rising focus on preventive healthcare among pet parents is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, pet parents are recognizing the importance of proactive measures to ensure the long-term health and well-being of their pets. Moreover, preventive care includes routine check-ups, vaccinations, dental care, and nutritional guidance. Regular wellness exams are essential for early disease detection and prompt intervention, helping to mitigate potential health issues before they become severe. Vaccinations protect pets from a range of preventable diseases, contributing to longer and healthier lives.

Wide Availability of Pet Insurance Plans:

The wide availability of pet insurance plans across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, pet insurance provides financial security and peace of mind by covering a wide range of veterinary expenses, such as unexpected medical treatments, surgeries, and preventive care, which is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, pet insurance encourages individuals to adopt advanced healthcare treatments. These insurance policies help mitigate the financial burden, making it easier for individuals to provide their pets with enhanced care.