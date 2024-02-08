Digital Health Market Trends 2024, Size, Growth, Industry Segments And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global digital health market size reached US$ 421.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,794.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during 2024-2032.

Digital health refers to the use of digital technologies to improve individuals' health and wellness, as well as to enhance the healthcare delivery process. This umbrella term encompasses various applications, including telemedicine, electronic health records (EHRs), mobile health apps, wearable devices, and health information systems. These technologies empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers by providing timely and accurate information, facilitating remote care, and streamlining healthcare operations. Wearable devices equipped with sensors can monitor vital signs and activity levels, providing valuable data for personalized healthcare plans. Furthermore, electronic health records consolidate a patient's medical history, test results, and medication, enabling seamless coordination among various healthcare providers.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market/requestsample

Digital Health Market Trends:

The increasing emphasis on patient-centric care represents one of the key factors driving the market growth of digital health worldwide. Moreover, advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling predictive healthcare, leading to better outcomes and efficient resource utilization. This technological progress is contributing significantly to the market growth. Additionally, the urgency of reducing healthcare costs while improving the quality of care, is a major growth inducing factor. Besides this, the ability of digital health technologies to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and facilitate continuous monitoring, is contributing to the market growth.

Along with this, the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness, in line with efforts to improve health outcomes and reduce the burden on healthcare systems, is fostering the market growth of digital health market. Apart from this, the rise of e-commerce platforms specializing in healthcare technologies has simplified the procurement process for digital health solutions, thus propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as growing public awareness regarding the benefits of digital health and regulatory initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of healthcare information technologies, are bolstering the growth of the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital health market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



AirStrip Technologies Inc.

AT&T

Athenahealth Inc.

eClinicalWorks

iHealth Lab Inc.

Kininklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Omron Healthcare (Omron Corporation)

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Veradigm LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital health market based on type, component and region.

Breakup by Type:



Telehealth

Medical Wearables

EMR/EHR Systems

Medical Apps

Healthcare Analytics Others

Breakup by Component:



Software

Hardware Service

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: : +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800