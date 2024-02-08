Global Macadamia Market Share, Growth And Forecast Report, 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Macadamia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The global macadamia market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Macadamia Industry:

Rising Awareness of Health Benefits:

Macadamia nuts are increasingly recognized for their health and nutritional benefits, which is a key factor driving their market growth. Rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, these nuts are associated with numerous health advantages, such as improving heart health, aiding weight management, and providing antioxidants. This has led to a surge in demand among health-conscious consumers. Additionally, macadamia nuts are seen as a premium snack option due to their unique flavor and texture, which contributes to their popularity in various segments, including direct consumption and use in food products like confectionery and bakery items.

Growing demand in cosmetics and personal care:

Macadamia oil, derived from macadamia nuts, is gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Known for its moisturizing and regenerative properties, it is increasingly being used in products such as skin creams, hair care products, and lotions. This expansion into the beauty sector not only diversifies the market for macadamia but also boosts its overall demand. The oil's benefits, such as aiding in skin hydration, combating aging signs, and enhancing hair health, have made it a sought-after ingredient, contributing significantly to the growth of the macadamia market.

Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution:

The expansion of retail and online distribution channels has significantly influenced the macadamia market. With the rise of e-commerce and the increasing availability of macadamia products in supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms, consumers have easier access to these products. This convenience factor, coupled with the ability of online platforms to cater to a wide range of customer preferences, has led to a noticeable increase in the consumption and sales of macadamia nuts globally, thus propelling the market growth.

Macadamia Market Report Segmentation:

By Nature:





Organic Conventional

Conventional represents the leading segment as these farming methods have been practiced for many years and are well-established within the industry.

By Form:



Raw

Roasted Coated

Raw macadamia represents the leading segment as it can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, from salads and baked goods to nut butter and snacks.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Offline channels hold the largest market share as consumers tend to prefer physically inspecting the products before purchase, which offline channels facilitate.

By Industry Vertical:



Food and Beverages

Cosmetics Others

Based on the industry vertical, the market is categorized into food and beverages, cosmetics, and others.



By Region:



. North America (United States, Canada). Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the market as the region boasts ideal climate conditions for Macadamia cultivation.

Macadamia Market Trends:

Macadamia nuts are being used into a variety of culinary applications, from gourmet dishes to baked goods and snacks. Their unique flavor and texture make them a popular choice among chefs and home cooks. Besides, sustainability has become a key focus in Macadamia production. Many producers are implementing eco-friendly farming practices, such as water conservation and reduced pesticide use, to meet the growing demand for sustainable products. Moreover, companies in the Macadamia market are increasingly investing in marketing and branding efforts to differentiate their products. This includes packaging innovations and premium positioning.

