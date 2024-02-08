Petrochemicals Market Outlook 2024: Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Petrochemicals Market Report by Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Methanol, and Others), Application (Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives and Sealants, Surfactants and Dyes, and Others), End Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global petrochemicals market report, share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

The global petrochemicals market size reached US$ 616.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 949.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Petrochemicals are a diverse group of chemical compounds that are primarily derived from petroleum or natural gas. They comprise ethylene, propylene, butene, benzene, methanol, acetone, polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and ethyl acetate. They are versatile as they allow manufacturers to create a wide array of goods that cater to diverse consumer and industrial needs. They are often cost-effective as compared to alternative raw materials and are suitable for businesses looking to optimize production and maintain competitive pricing for their products. They are crucial in modern agriculture to enable higher crop yields and food production. As a result, petrochemicals are widely employed in the energy, healthcare, construction, agriculture, electronics, transportation, and textile industries across the globe.



Presently, the rising demand for numerous electronic products among the masses represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of petrochemicals in the automotive industry for manufacturing components, such as engine parts, tires, and interior materials, along with the rising popularity of lightweight plastics and components to enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles, is strengthening the market growth.



Apart from this, the escalating demand for petrochemicals to produce construction materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, insulation, adhesives, and roofing materials, with the increasing number of infrastructure development projects around the world, is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising adoption of petrochemical-based fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides in the agriculture sector is providing lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the emergence of bio-based and recyclable petrochemical products to reduce carbon emissions is supporting the market growth.



In line with this, technological advancements in petrochemical production processes to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and enable the development of innovative products are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing employment of petrochemicals to produce medical devices and personal protective equipment (PPE) is propelling the market growth.



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Methanol Others

Breakup by Application:



Polymers

Paints and Coatings

Solvents

Rubber

Adhesives and Sealants

Surfactants and Dyes Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Packaging

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the companies operating in the market.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :



BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

INEOS Group Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

Shell plc

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. TotalEnergies SE

