Mobility As A Service Market Size, Growth, Key Players, In-Depth Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

How big is the mobility as a service market ?

The global mobility as a service market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.58% during 2024-2032.



What is Mobility As A Service?

Mobility as a service (MaaS) is a user-centric, integrated transportation model that combines various transportation services into a single accessible platform. Through a digital interface, users can plan, book, and pay for multiple types of transport like buses, trains, car rentals, bike-sharing, or ride-hailing. MaaS aims to provide a seamless travel experience by offering alternatives to private car ownership and promoting more sustainable and efficient transportation methods. By centralizing access to various mobility options, MaaS encourages the use of public and shared transportation, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting environmental sustainability.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the mobility as a service

industry?

The rising shift towards convenience and flexibility in transportation encourages the acceptance of MaaS which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. MaaS's ability to combine various transport services into one platform increases its appeal. As cities grow, the demand for integrated, efficient transportation solutions increases, positioning MaaS as an attractive option. MaaS promotes the use of public and shared transportation, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. For many, MaaS offers a more cost-effective alternative to vehicle ownership, including costs related to maintenance, insurance, and parking. The widespread adoption of smartphones, GPS technology, and high-speed internet is facilitating the creation of user-friendly platforms for MaaS. MaaS is designed to cater to diverse user needs, including those with disabilities, which is further broadening its appeal. Regulations and policies that encourage sustainable transportation methods are aiding the growth of MaaS. Other factors, including corporate partnerships, financial backing from governments and private investors, and the rising tourism industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Citymapper, Inc

DiDi Chuxing Technology Co.

Europcar Mobility Group

Gett Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Moovit Inc. (Mobileye Global Inc.)

Ola Cabs (ANI Technologies Private Limited)

Shuttl (Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd.)

SkedGo Pty Ltd

Splyt Technologies Ltd. Uber Technologies Inc

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by

Service Type:



Ride-Hailing

Ride-Sharing

Car-Sharing

Bus/Shuttle Service Others

Breakup by

Transportation Type:



Private Public

Breakup by Application Platform:



Android

iOS Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:



Electric Vehicle

Internal Combustion Engine Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

