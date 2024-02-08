Biosolids Market Share, Top Companies Report Analysis And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled" Biosolids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. " The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global biosolids market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts.
How big is the
Biosolids
Market?
The global biosolids market size reached
US$
1.6 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$
2.2 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a
growth rate (CAGR) of
5%
during 2023-2028.
What are
Biosolids ?
Biosolids are nutrient-rich organic materials derived from the treatment of sewage sludge. They are primarily composed of organic matter, including organic nitrogen and carbon compounds. They contain valuable nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, making them excellent soil conditioners and fertilizers. They enhance soil structure, moisture retention, and aeration, leading to improved soil health and reduced erosion. They can be applied to degraded or contaminated lands, aiding in ecological restoration and reclamation projects. Besides this, they are widely used in landscaping and turf management to improve soil quality and promote healthy plant growth.
Biosolids
Market
Demand, Industry Trends:
The growing environmental awareness and the increasing emphasis on sustainable waste management practices represent one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Biosolids aid in enhancing soil fertility and reducing the harmful impact of waste disposal. Additionally, the escalating demand for sustainable farming practices to improve soil quality and enhance crop yields is offering a favorable market outlook. Along with this, the rising preferences of individuals for organic produce are driving the adoption of biosolids in agriculture.
Apart from this, the regulatory bodies in many regions are imposing guidelines for the safe and responsible use of biosolids to promote environmental health. These regulations provide confidence to stakeholders and encourage the utilization of biosolids in various applications, including agriculture, land reclamation, and landscaping. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in wastewater treatment processes are leading to the generation of higher-quality biosolids. Advanced treatment methods reduce the presence of pathogens and contaminants in biosolids, making them safer and more appealing for widespread use.
This improved quality contributes to increased market acceptance and trust among end-users. Besides this, the increasing utilization of biosolids for dust control and erosion prevention on construction sites is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising need for wastewater treatment and the growth of urban populations are driving the demand for biosolids.
Who are the leaders in the b iosolids
market?
BCR Environmental Burch Hydro Inc Cambi ASA Casella Waste Systems Inc. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited EnGlobe Corp. Lystek International Merrell Bros. Inc. Recyc Systems Inc. Remondis SE & Co. KG (Rethmann SE & Co. KG) SYLVIS Synagro Technologies Walker Industries
Breakup by Product Type:
Class A Biosolids Class A (EQ) Biosolids Class B Biosolids
Breakup by Form:
Breakup by Application:
Agricultural Non-Agricultural Heat Generation, Incineration and Gasification
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
