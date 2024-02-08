Gaming Chair Market To Reach US$ 2.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 6.1% CAGR – IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Gaming Chair Market Report by Type (PC Gaming Chair, Hybrid Gaming Chair, Platform Gaming Chair, and Others), Material (PU Leather, PVC Leather, and Others), Price (High-Range, Medium-Range, Low-Range), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 .' offers a detailed analysis of the gaming chair market size , drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. How Big is the Gaming Chair Market ?
The global gaming chair market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.
Request PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-chair-market/requestsample What is gaming chair?
The gaming chair represents a special ergonomic chair that is specifically designed with a high winged back to provide enhanced comfort, maneuverability, and support to professional gamers for a longer duration. It generally consists of swiveling bases, caster wheels, head cushions, and armrests that can be adjusted in three settings to minimize stress and impact on the body.
In addition to this, the gaming chair is adjustable, customizable, durable, affordable, etc. Consequently, it is extensively utilized by gamers for maintaining healthy body posture, getting lumber support, enhancing overall physical condition, reducing muscle strains, etc. Presently, gaming chairs are commercially available in numerous colors, sizes, designs, modifications, etc., and can be integrated with accessories, including speakers and retractable footrests. What are the growth prospects and trends in the gaming chair industry?
The rising number of professional gamers is primarily driving the gaming chair market. Additionally, the easy accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity and the emerging trend of e-sports are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, including obesity, carpal tunnel syndrome, and postural stress caused, owing to prolonged sitting in a single position, is augmenting the adoption of gaming chairs to offer ergonomic support and ensure blood flow throughout the body, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the increasing technological advancements, such as the development of premium and state-of-the-art gaming consoles and computer systems that are integrated with motion, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of app stores that have enabled players to download games on a subscription or free-to-play basis is expected to fuel the gaming chair market over the forecasted period.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Ace Casual Furniture AKRacing Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc. DXRacer GT Omega Racing Ltd Impakt S.A. noblechairs Secretlab Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd. ThunderX3 Vertagear Inc.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Type:
PC Gaming Chair Hybrid Gaming Chair Platform Gaming Chair Others
Breakup by Material:
PU Leather PVC Leather Others
Breakup by Price:
High-Range Medium-Range Low-Range
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others
Breakup by End User:
Breakup by Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
