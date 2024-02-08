Digital Evidence Management Market Size, Share, Key Players, In-Depth Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Digital Evidence Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global digital evidence management market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the digital evidence management market ?

The global digital evidence management market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.92% during 2024-2032.

What is Digital Evidence Management?

Digital Evidence Management (DEM) represents the set of procedures, regulations, and systems utilized for the purpose of acquiring, storing, controlling, and preserving digital evidence in a manner that guarantees its acceptance and dependability in legal proceedings. This solution contains various activities, including the gathering, examination, safekeeping, and presentation of evidence. These activities must adhere to stringent legal and procedural protocols and are subject to the same evidentiary standards as traditional physical evidence to uphold the credibility and genuineness. As a result, digital evidence management finds widespread applications in contemporary law enforcement and criminal investigations, as it is a crucial source of information in illegal cases.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the digital evidence management

industry?

The rising proliferation of online platforms and devices has resulted in the generation of copious amounts of data that can be leveraged as proof in legal proceedings, which is primarily driving the digital evidence management market. Besides this, the escalating demand for specialized tools and techniques to assist investigators in the acquisition and handling of information and preserve its evidentiary value is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, as the utilization of digital evidence continues to expand, ensuring the security of this data against tampering or unauthorized access has become paramount, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing usage of cell phones, cameras, laptops, tablets, and the extensive reservoirs of textual content, emails, photographs, social media posts, and other digital materials are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions in this procedure, owing to their various benefits, such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, is anticipated to propel the digital evidence management market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Digital Detective Group Limited

Exterro Inc.

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Hitachi Ltd.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Systemation AB

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Safe Fleet Holdings LLC Vidizmo LLC

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software



Evidence Collection, Storage and Sharing



Evidence Security

Evidence Analytics and Visualization

Services



Digital Investigation and Consulting



System Integration



Support and Maintenance Education and Training

Breakup by Deployment Model:



Cloud-based

On-premises Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:



Law Enforcement Agencies

Criminal Justice Agencies Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

