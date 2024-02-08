Hexamine Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Growth And Competitive Landscape 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Hexamine Market Report by Grade (Stabilized Grade, Unstabilized Grade), Function (Antioxidants, Modifiers, Inhibitors, Chemical Intermediates, and Others), Application (Resin, Paints and Coatings, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals, Explosive, and Others), and Region 2024-2032, ” the study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global hexamine market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Hexamine Market?

The global hexamine market size reached US$ 444.5 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 629.3 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% during 2024-2032.

What is Hexamine?

Hexamine (C6H12N4), also called hexamethylenetetramine (HMT), represents an odorless white crystalline powder with a cage-like structure that is usually soluble in polar organic solvents and water. It is prepared by treating aqueous formaldehyde with ammonia and evaporating as well as crystallizing the solid product. Hexamine is extensively utilized in the formulation of phenolic resins and phenolic resin molding compounds. In addition to this, it finds wide-ranging applications as a binder in the manufacturing of brake and clutch linings, non-woven textiles, abrasive items, fireproof materials, etc.

Hexamine Market Trends:

The widespread product utilization by fire-protection laboratories to test the flammability of rugs and carpets is primarily driving the hexamine market. Additionally, the inflating need for this compound as a versatile reagent during several chemical reactions, such as duff, delepine, sommelet, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for agrochemicals, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc., which have hexamine as a major raw material, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing popularity of hexamine in treating chronic urinary tract infections, owing to its antiseptic properties, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of HMT in the production of lightweight fuel tablets used by hobbyists, campers, relief organizations, etc., to heat camp food or military rations is anticipated to fuel the hexamine market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Chemanol (Methanol Chemicals Company)

Hexion Inc.

INEOS Group Limited

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc

Newton Engineering & Chemicals Ltd.

PJSC Metafrax Chemicals

Shandong Dongping Tongda Import and Export Co. Ltd.

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Sina Chemical Industries Company

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Grade:



Stabilized Grade Unstabilized Grade

Breakup by Function:



Antioxidants

Modifiers

Inhibitors

Chemical Intermediates Others

Breakup by Application:



Resin

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Explosive Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Others)

