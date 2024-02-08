Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) Market Size, Report, Global Trends And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global security information and event management (SIEM) market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Market?

The global security information and event management (SIEM) market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-information-event-management-market/requestsample



What is

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) ?

Security information and event management (SIEM) is a proactive, all-inclusive method of managing the security posture of a business. It is an advanced software solution that combines security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM) functions. It is available in several types based on its capabilities, such as basic log management tools, advanced analytics platforms, or integrated solutions. It assists enterprises in identifying, monitoring, and responding to possible security risks. It integrates real-time data analysis, event correlation, and security alerts. It provides several advantages, including improved visibility into the security posture of an organization, quicker incident response times, and compliance management. It is utilized across various sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail, where regulatory compliance and data protection are crucial.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Market

Demand, Industry Trends:

At present, the rising prevalence of cyber threats, including advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, and data breaches, represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud services is driving the demand for cloud-based SIEM solutions that cater to the needs of organizations for cloud-native security monitoring. Besides this, the growing data volumes generated by organizations require advanced SIEM systems to identify anomalies and potential threats within the data.

Moreover, the rising integration of SIEM with other security components like endpoint detection and response (EDR) and threat intelligence platforms, to enhance overall security is supporting the market growth. In addition, the increasing employment of managed SIEM services provided by specialized security firms, which reduces the burden on in-house security teams and ensures continuous monitoring and response, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing utilization of the internet of things (IoT) devices in various industries, which introduces new security challenges is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the rising incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities in SIEM to enhance threat detection and reduce false positives is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness of supply chain vulnerabilities and third-party risks is driving the adoption of SIEM solutions to monitor and secure supply chain networks, ensuring the integrity and security of products and services.

Who are the leaders in the s ecurity information and event management (SIEM)

market?



AT&T Inc.

Exabeam Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Logpoint A/S

Logrhythm, Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Micro Focus International plc

Solarwinds Corporation

Splunk Inc. Trend Micro Inc.

Breakup by Component:



Solution Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:



Log Management and Reporting

Threat Intelligence

Security Analytics Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163