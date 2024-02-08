Methyl Acetate Market Report 2024 | Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Future Scope And Business Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Methyl Acetate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global

methyl acetate market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the methyl acetate market ?

The global methyl acetate market sizereached US$ 195.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 388.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

What is Methyl Acetate?

Methyl acetate represents a volatile organic compound and acetate ester with the chemical formula CH3COOCH3. It is a colorless liquid with a clear appearance and a pleasant fragrance, but it is highly flammable and moderately toxic. Methyl acetate is widely utilized as a solvent in various applications, such as resins, oils, paints, adhesives, coatings, inks, nail varnish removers, nitrocellulose, and acetyl cellulose. Additionally, it is employed as a flavoring agent in alcoholic beverages, including rum, brandy, and whiskey. Furthermore, methyl acetate acts as a catalyst for the biodegradation of organic materials and is used in the agricultural sector for the selective destruction of cocklebur seeds.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/methyl-acetate-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the methyl acetate industry?

The escalating demand for flexographic inks, owing to the expanding packaging sector, high internet trade, e-commerce, and the necessity for efficient shipment of goods to the doorsteps of consumers, and the extensive product utilization in the production of foam-blowing agents are primarily driving the methyl acetate market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this compound as an ideal alternative to industrial solvents in paint and coating formulations, owing to its favorable properties, such as a higher evaporation rate, superior solvent activity, low odor, and biodegradability and the emerging trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) home decoration, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote the use of solvents with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content has prompted manufacturers to opt for bio-compatible solvents, including methyl acetate, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity in the production of various cosmetics and personal care items and continuous technological advancements in the chemical industry are expected to bolster the methyl acetate market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Purity:



Purity Less Than 99.5%

99.5% Purity 99.9% Purity

Market Breakup by End Use:



Paints and Coatings

Inks

Personal Care Industry Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Chang Chun Group

China Petrochemical Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd. Wacker Chemie AG

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163