Marine Insurance Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

How Big is the Marine Insurance Market?

The global marine insurance market size reached US$ 33.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

What is Marine Insurance?

Marine insurance refers to a type of insurance policy that covers the loss and damage of ships, cargo vessels, and terminals. It also includes other means of transportation by which goods are transferred between the point of origin and the final destination. It provides financial coverage against all potential marine-related perils exposed to the insured goods during transit. In recent years, marine insurance has gained immense popularity due to its flexibility, comprehensive coverage, hassle-free claim settlements, and easy customization according to customers' needs.

Marine Insurance Market Trends:

Marine insurance is usually required during import and export trade proceedings to meet the strict regulatory compliance of different countries. As a result, the increasing export activities across the globe represent the primary factor driving the market growth. In addition, governments of various countries are introducing stringent policies mandating marine insurance for vessels used in commercial transportation. Along with this, the implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote local manufacturing and international trade has augmented the product demand to insure goods or cargo against potential accidents.

Moreover, with the expanding e-commerce industry, the rising adoption of marine shipping to carry out cross-border transportation of goods and expand product reach has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, several key players are leveraging advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), for calculating existing and predicting future risks accurately to enhance risk management and streamline claim processing. They are also offering new plans that cover the risk of theft, malicious damage, and non-delivery of goods and losses incurred due to fire, explosion, accidents, collisions, overturning, and hijacks, which has accelerated product adoption rates.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Marine Insurance Industry:



Allianz SE

American International Group Inc

Aon plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

AXA S.A.

Beazley Group

Brown & Brown Inc.

Chubb Limited

Lloyd's of London

Lockton Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Swiss Re

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the marine insurance market on the basis of region.

Based On Type:



Cargo Insurance

Hull and Machinery Insurance

Marine Liability Insurance Offshore/Energy Insurance

Based On Distribution Channel:



Wholesalers

Retail Brokers Others

Based On End User:



Ship Owners

Traders Others

Based On Region:



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa Latin America

