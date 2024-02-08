Oil prices rise as Israel discards Hamas ceasefire demand

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable uptick on Thursday following Israel's dismissal of a ceasefire proposal from the Hamas movement, prolonging tensions in the Gaza Strip and the broader Middle East region. Talks persist to quell the ongoing conflict, which has loomed over the market since October, heightening uncertainty and volatility.



The rejection of Hamas's ceasefire offer by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscores the continued deadlock in negotiations, even as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed optimism about the potential for further dialogue to reach a resolution. A Hamas delegation is set to engage in discussions with Egypt and Qatar in Cairo, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts to broker peace in the region.



Amid geopolitical tensions, indications of robust fuel demand in the United States provided further support to the market's upward trajectory. Notably, data released on Wednesday revealed a significant decline in gasoline stocks, surpassing analysts' expectations. The US Energy Information Administration's report highlighted a notable decrease of 3.15 million barrels in gasoline inventories, contrasting sharply with projections of a modest rise. ANZ Research attributed this decline to strengthening demand for crude, further bolstered by a 13 percent year-on-year increase in US oil exports, reaching a record high of 4.06 million barrels per day in 2023.



The convergence of geopolitical uncertainties and robust demand dynamics underscores the complex interplay shaping global oil markets, with ongoing developments in the Middle East continuing to exert significant influence on pricing trends. As diplomatic efforts persist and market dynamics evolve, stakeholders closely monitor geopolitical developments for potential implications on supply, demand, and pricing in the oil market landscape.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107826453