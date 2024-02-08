South Korean Leader say pursuing acquisition of nuclear arsenal ‘unrealistic’

(MENAFN) South Korean Leader Yoon Suk-yeol has expressed the view that it is "unrealistic" for the country to pursue the acquisition of a nuclear arsenal.



“If we develop nukes, we will receive various economic sanctions like North Korea does and our economy will be dealt a serious blow, and therefore, that is unrealistic and we have to thoroughly abide by the NPT," Yoon stated in an interview.



According to a report from a Seoul-based news agency on Thursday, Leader Yoon Suk-yeol made reference to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) while discussing the issue.



Nevertheless, he further mentioned that it “won't take that long” for South Korea to develop nuclear weapons, but adhering to the NPT was “more in line with the country's national interests.”



Yoon's statement comes in the wake of similar remarks made by South Korean ruling People Power Party Chief Han Dong-hoon on Wednesday.



Han emphasized that the potential losses of possessing a nuclear arsenal “outweigh the benefits.”



"We are not at a stage where we can officially state that we should possess nukes," Han also said.



A recent survey highlighted that approximately 73 percent of South Koreans believe that their country should pursue the development of a nuclear arsenal.



The poll, conducted by Gallup Korea and commissioned by the Seoul-based Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, revealed that nearly three-quarters of the respondents, or 72.8 percent, expressed support for South Korea acquiring nuclear weapons when asked about their stance on the country's potential development of atomic arms.



In parallel, approximately 400 soldiers from South Korea and the United States have commenced a three-week joint military exercise in the southeastern coastal city of Pohang.

