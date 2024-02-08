Ivory Coast to face Nigeria in AFCON final on Sunday

(MENAFN) Ivory Coast, the hosts of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), secured a spot in Sunday's final against Nigeria after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in a semifinal match held at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Wednesday.



Sebastian Haller, a forward for Ivory Coast and Borussia Dortmund, scored a second-half volley, propelling the Elephants to the AFCON final, which will also take place at the same stadium.



Ivory Coast's coaching duties have been managed by caretaker manager Emerse Fae since the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset by the country's football body in January due to poor performance during the group stage of the AFCON.



Gasset was sacked before Ivory Coast barely advanced to the knockout stage. Ivory Coast, a prominent football nation in Africa, has won the AFCON title twice, in 1992 and 2015.



Their final opponents, Nigeria, have claimed the AFCON title three times, with the last victory more than a decade ago. The Democratic Republic of Congo, defeated in the semifinals, will face South Africa in Saturday's third-place playoff.



The final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast is scheduled to kick off at 2000GMT on Sunday.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826450