Russia's AKHMAT Secures Tower Event Victory On Day 4 Of UAE SWAT Challenge

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The fourth day of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 culminated in an electrifying showdown at The Tower Event, witnessing unparalleled displays of agility, strength, and tactical skill. Competitors from 41 countries scaled new heights, both literally and metaphorically, in a race against time and gravity that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Top Three Titans Triumph:

Emerging victorious, the top three teams demonstrated extraordinary skill and determination. Their exceptional performances set new records and raised the bar for future competitors.

First Place: Russia's AKHMAT – Score: 72 points, Time: 02:45.89

Second Place: Department of Special Force KALKAN of Kyrgyzstan– Score: 71 points, Time:

02:51.14

Third Place: SARDAR of Kazakhstan – Score: 70 points, Time: 02:57.81

Their remarkable achievements were celebrated in a grand honouring ceremony, where His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, in the presence of Adam Kadyrov, son of the Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov; senior officers, UAE SWAT Challenge's sponsors, partners, and a global audience awarded the winners their well-deserved trophies and accolades.