Commscope Unveils SYSTIMAX 2.0 Providing Innovative Solutions To Address Network Infrastructure Challenges

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Evolving Product/Service Portfolio Ensures Agility, Performance, Reliability and Future- Readiness in Structured Cabling Environments

Dubai, UAE: CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announces SYSTIMAX® 2.0 enhancements, the next generation of its SYSTIMAX building and data center connectivity portfolio which provides customers with the latest structured cabling solutions and support to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Inside buildings, data centers and across campuses, technology disruption and operational

demands are intensifying. Therefore, it's more important than ever to deploy an agile, dependable and future-ready infrastructure. For nearly 40 years, SYSTIMAX solutions have

led the trajectory of tomorrow's network technologies, supporting customers' network evolution within a fluid business environment. As the trusted solution in structured cabling, SYSTIMAX technology has been synonymous with exceeding the standards of enterprise connectivity, continuously evolving to redefine how building, data center and campus networks operate. SYSTIMAX 2.0 enhancements carry that legacy forward, leveraging CommScope's rich history of performance and reliability in copper, fiber and network intelligence.

“With the SYSTIMAX 2.0 enhancements, CommScope is expanding its support for future

customer needs with continuous technology innovation, world-class performance and

reliability, application assurance and unrivaled global support,” stated Luc Adriaenssens, VP of Enterprise Product Management and R&D, CommScope.“We will be evolving the SYSTIMAX portfolio of products and services to ensure we continue to meet those needs.”

Two New Innovative Solutions:

Customers increasingly need to support higher-demand devices on their twisted-pair Ethernet networks. The GigaSPEED XL5TM technology is CommScope's new multi-patented solution for customers needing to step up from 1 Gbps copper before making a commitment to 10 Gbps copper. The GigaSPEED XL5 solution supports applications such as multigigabit backhaul connectivity for advanced wireless access points. This new solution supports 2.5/5 gigabit Ethernet applications in 4-connector, 100m channels with bundled cables, while maintaining the ease of installation of our GigaSPEED XL® solution.

CommScope's new VisiPORTTM solution is an automated copper and fiber port status and

capacity monitoring system that improves efficiency, reduces errors and removes the need for ongoing database maintenance. Using real-time data to lead decision-making reduces errors; the VisiPORT solution detects and transmits events upon the insertion or removal of a plug and can provide alerts on unexpected or unapproved patching activity. The solution is easy to deploy and provides instantaneous port status and port capacity information with the ability to set user defined thresholds for action. The VisiPORT solution is comprised of intelligent copperpanels and fiber shelves with built-in port sensors and system controllers. The solution leverages the port-sensing technology that is foundational to CommScope's comprehensive imVision® Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) solution. In a fast-changing environment, data center and facilities managers need simple real-time insights to improve efficiency and reduce connection errors. The SYSTIMAX VisiPORT solution meets this need.

Enhanced SYSTIMAX AssuranceTM:

Network architects and managers need support in a rapidly changing environment.

CommScope has long been known for its service organization; now, the SYSTIMAX

Assurance program is unveiling additional enhanced capabilities with 360-degree customer

support from 80+ Systems Engineering teams around the world and more than 10,000

SYSTIMAX-certified partners in 130 countries.

The SYSTIMAX Assurance program now includes 24/7 live premium technical support and a

host of other benefits all backed by our 25-Year Product Extended Warranty and Application

Assurance. For full details on what the program entails, please visit our website.

SYSTIMAX 2.0:

At the core of the SYSTIMAX 2.0 experience are our flagship solutions including fiber,

intelligence, edge architectures and copper portfolio, which customers have historically relied on for successful network evolution. In aligning our solutions under the SYSTIMAX 2.0 program, customers can make the most of their networks for years to come.

The new SYSTIMAX 2.0 program is a complete solution built on our core pillars including: fiber and copper structured cabling solutions, network intelligence, edge and extended distance solutions, and customer support. These pillars serve as a foundation offering unparalleled solutions providing customers more options that meet their evolving network needs.

For additional information visit our newly designed site where you will find information on the solutions you know and trust with a sleek new look – including: GigaSPEED XL5, VisiPORT and SYSTIMAX Assurance, please visit .

Please visit us at BICSI Winter 2024 in Orlando, FL at booth #709 to learn more about our solutions and see our exciting fresh look in person.