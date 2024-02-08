Alibaba Cloud Named A Leader In Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Cloud Database Management Systems For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Database Management Systems (“the report”) for the fourth year in a row.

Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams evaluated cloud vendors around the world on their capabilities based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in cloud database management systems (DBMS). As per Gartner,“Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

“To us, being named a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for cloud DBMS report for four years in a row is a great recognition of our team's efforts in providing one-stop, cloud database products and services for our customers,” said Dr Li Feifei, President of Database Products Business at Alibaba Cloud.“We are seeing exciting development of generative AI and increasing demand for customized generative AI applications. It is very important for enterprises to have high-performance, innovative database products if they want to expedite the process of continuous development. We will continue to enhance our offerings, embrace the latest generative AI trend, and work with our ecosystem partners to cater to the needs of our customers.”

Alibaba Cloud's cloud-native data management products driving customer success across sectors

Alibaba Cloud's database product offerings support an exceptional amount of business activities across a wide range of industries including retail, finance, and logistics.

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community. Sephora Greater China has a strong store network of more than 350 stores in over 100 cities and a robust e-commerce offering across website and apps. Its retail staff assist more than 1 million beauty lovers daily and a smart BA app that is its one-on-one personalized commerce tool hit a milestone record in 2023. Sephora leverages Alibaba Cloud products such as cloud-native data warehouse AnalyticDB, to conduct real-time intelligent analytics on various customer touchpoints in-store as well as on its e-commerce platforms. This has allowed Sephora to enjoy greater data management, processing and analytics efficiencies and cost savings.

Pt Jasa Angkasa Semesta (known as PT JAS) is a trusted provider of ground and cargo handling services in Indonesia. As PT JAS's operations grew, their IT infrastructure became increasingly complex, leading to difficulties in managing and maintaining their systems. To address these issues, PT JAS decided starting to migrate their IT systems to Alibaba Cloud for its stable and reliable infrastructure. By using Alibaba Cloud's Relational Database Service (RDS), PT JAS was able to focus more on database management and ensure its database services are more efficient, scalable and secure. As a result, the migration to Alibaba Cloud allowed PT JAS to streamline their IT operations and improve the performance and reliability of their systems.

A Plus, a gaming company in Japan, chose Alibaba Cloud as its trusted cloud service provider in building a robust IT infrastructure to support its rapid growth of gaming business. Among Alibaba Cloud's comprehensive offerings for A Plus, is the online database services, PolarDB for MySQL and RDS for MySQL. With robust read/write capability, the PolarDB clusters are equipped with high processing capability. In addition, only one end point is required for read/write splitting thanks to the automatic endpoint mapping, making it easy for PolarDB to interact with MySQL in the game development environment. Such features help A Plus faster its gaming development process in a cost-effective way, and reduce the maintenance cost in its daily operation.

In Malaysia, EasyParcel, a one-stop delivery service booking platform, collaborated with Alibaba Cloud to drive its digital transformation, significantly enhancing its operational efficiency. EasyParcel has adopted PolarDB, Alibaba Cloud's cloud-native relational database, to improve its ability to offer real-time tracking updates and efficient service availability for its customers. PolarDB contributed to EasyParcel's efforts to improve performance and enhance cost-effectiveness for better client satisfaction.

Database product innovation to support customer demand:

Alibaba Cloud recently announced a series of upgrades to its database product offerings to lower the technology threshold for customers to enjoy the benefits of the latest technology development such as AI, cloud-native, and one-stop data management solution.

At Apsara Conference, Alibaba Cloud annual flagship event held in November 2023, Alibaba Cloud has enhanced its entire range of database solutions, including its cloud-native database PolarDB, cloud-native data warehouse AnalyticDB, and cloud-native multi-model database Lindorm, which uses a proprietary vector engine to speed up the process of creating customized generative AI applications. Additionally, the cloud provider has launched large language model-powered database ecosystem tools such as Data Copilot, an intelligent data analytics assistant for DBMS.

To help its customers deploy their resources more efficiently, Alibaba Cloud has also made its key cloud products, including PolarDB, AnalyticDB and ApsaraDB, serverless, paired with a higher degree of elasticity in speed, stability and scope.

ApsaraDB HTAP, a dynamic solution unveiled earlier last year integrating PolarDB and AnalyticDB, is available for international customers. This one-stop database management tool increases performance as well as provides extensive data processing capabilities that are highly elastic and cost effective.

