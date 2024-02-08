DAE Announces Financial Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The consolidated financial statements can be found here . Selected Financial Highlights:



Year Ended US$ millions Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Total Revenue 1,315.7 1,137.8 Profit/(loss) for the year 350.6 (279.3) Operating Cash Flow 1,233.2 1,281.8





Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit Margin (1) 18.8% 21.1% Adjusted Pre-Tax Return on Equity (1) 8.5% 8.2%







As at US$ millions Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Total Assets 12,262.5 12,709.1 Net Loans and Borrowings 7,592.1 8,045.9 Available Liquidity 4,062.2 2,659.9





Net-Debt-to-Equity 2 2 Unsecured Debt Percentage 73.3% 69.8% Liquidity Coverage Ratio 290% 341%





2022 results are adjusted to exclude a net exceptional write-off of US$576.5 million related to the loss of control of 19 aircraft that were previously leased to airlines based in Russia. 2023 results are adjusted to exclude cash settlement proceeds of US$118.3 million.

Selected Business and Operating Highlights:



Number of aircraft acquired: 20 (owned: 10; managed: 10)

Number of aircraft sold: 30 (owned: 22; managed: 8) (2)

Acquired a 64 aircraft orderbook position

Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 150 (owned: 114; managed: 36)

Owned portfolio contracted: 99.7%

Number of man hours booked: ~1,500,000

Number of checks performed: 316

Appointed as the Middle East's first Boeing 737-800BCF conversion line in partnership with Boeing

Announced the expansion of Joramco's facilities in Amman, Jordan, which is expected to reach 22 maintenance lines in the second half of 2024 Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating: 12.5; Industry Top-Rated and Regional Top-Rated for third year running; Lowest ESG Risk Rating of any rated aircraft lessor

Includes seven (7) aircraft (formerly leased to an airline in Russia) by way of insurance claims settlement in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated,“Our Full Year 2023 financial results demonstrates the continued strength of our expanding franchise as we acquired 20 aircraft and a 64 aircraft orderbook with near-term delivery positions.

Our Engineering division posted record results with sizeable increases in output and revenue. We are continuing to invest in the facility, having broken ground during the year on additional hangar capacity and announcing a partnership with Boeing to become the first facility in the Middle East to be authorized to complete Boeing 737-800BCF conversions.”

