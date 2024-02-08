No More Paying At The Pump As Al Habtoor Motors Launches Free Fuel Offer For Mitsubishi ASX

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE, is easing the stress of buying a new car by covering fuel costs for Mitsubishi ASX owners for a limited time, enhancing accessibility and making the ownership experience more rewarding for consumers.

Mitsubishi ASX features a 2.0-liter engine with MIVEC technology, ensuring a perfect blend of power, fuel efficiency, and environmental performance. With a maximum torque of 197N·m at 4,200rpm and a peak output of 110kW at 6,000rpm, it offers a dynamic driving experience through three driving modes on the road to match the driver's preferred style and road conditions.

Car enthusiasts can choose from a variety of colors for the Mitsubishi ASX, including Red Diamond, Sporty Blue, Titanium Gray Metallic, Black Mica, Sterling Silver Metallic, White Pearl, and White Solid.

Al Habtoor Motors' newest offering comes in line with its commitment to delivering exceptional value and unparalleled benefits to its valued customers. With its fresh new design, smart technology, and latest safety features, the Mitsubishi ASX invites new buyers to be part of a unique and enjoyable ownership experience.