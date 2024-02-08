Exports From Madhya Pradesh Find Traction In Middle East & Bangladesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Feb 8 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has reported that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Middle Eastern countries were the leading importers of agriculture and agro-processed products from Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, Bangladesh emerged as the primary purchaser for textiles from the region.

The agro and textile products of Madhya Pradesh, identified under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, have witnessed a significant expansion of their reach into Middle Eastern countries and Bangladesh.

“This has prompted the government to explore untapped markets for exports from the state,” said Suvidh Shah, Joint Director, DGFT.

Suvidh Shah, State Joint director, DGFT, stated, "The reach of ODOP products mainly agriculture and textiles from the state has expanded to multiple countries and this may grow further as the setting up of rice mills in the Eastern part of MP is expected to give a boost to manufacturing and exports of agricultural products,” as reported by TOI.

Shah also mentioned that rice stands out as a top exportable item from Madhya Pradesh in the agriculture segment.

Currently, 38 ODOP items are exported from the state, with the potential for more products to be added with the inclusion of new districts.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, exports from Madhya Pradesh included bananas (fresh and dried), chili powder, coriander seeds, potatoes, and other products, as per official data from DGFT.

Home textile products, such as floor coverings, carpets, towels, and bed sheets, manufactured in Madhya Pradesh, have witnessed significant growth in markets like Europe, Japan, and Australia, according to exporters and the Handloom Department.

Total exports from Madhya Pradesh in FY 2022-23 amounted to Rs 65,878 crore, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous year.

With over 5000 items exported from Madhya Pradesh, including pharmaceuticals, cereals, machinery, cotton, textiles, plastic articles, automobiles, and edible vegetables, the state's export potential continues to soar.

(KNN Bureau)