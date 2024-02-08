Recycling, Sustainability Conference And Exhibition Begins On February 14

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) has announced to organise the 4th 'Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference and Exhibition' 2024 on February 14 and 15 under the theme“Sustainability is our legacy for future generations”.

Under the patronage of Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, the two-day event will be held with the participation of a number of governmental and semi-governmental institutions, the private sector, local factories, and a group of experts and specialists in the field of waste management and treatment.

Speaking in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Ministry, Director of the Public Relations Department at MoM Dr. Fayqa Abdullah Ashkanani said the conference aims at promoting sound waste management practices.

Ashkanani said that the event will focus on the latest methods used to manage waste, and raise awareness of the importance of these sustainable practices.



She said that the conference includes a number of workshops, seminars and lectures that will be presented by an elite group of local, regional and international specialists, with the aim of exchanging experiences and sharing ideas and corporate experiences in the field of waste management and recycling.

Ashkanani said that people can access the conference's website through the link: (), which includes all the important information.

Director of General Cleanliness Department Muqbil Madhur Al Shammari said that this edition of the conference will discuss nine topics on sustainability and recycling.

He said that they include artificial intelligence and technological means in recycling, the circular economy, how to market recycled products, recycling in cities, and waste management during crises.

Al Shammari said the event will also review successful experiences of countries that have established laws for waste management, and private sector experiences in the field of recycling and sustainability, strategies to avoid sending waste to landfills, and the best technological solutions and innovations for treating organic waste.

Assistant Director of the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at MoM Hassan Al Nasr said that an accompanying exhibition will be organised featuring 39 pavilions for government institutions, private sector companies and factories, and those with sustainability initiatives. He said that pavilion of the Ministry of Municipality at the exhibition will display its most important achievements, in addition to displaying awareness videos to encourage individuals and companies to reduce waste and use recycled materials.

Al Nasr said that the MoM continues its efforts to enhance sustainability and optimal use of resources in a group of future projects as a new sanitary and engineering landfill is currently being constructed in the Mesaieed area to receive and bury waste in accordance with the highest engineering and environmental standards. He said that a station for sorting waste to take out recyclable materials will be open in Al Khor, which will be a turning point in the field of waste sorting and recycling.