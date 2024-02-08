Delegates Call For Reinforcing Joint Arab Social Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministers and officials from social affairs sector in the Arab states and representatives of regional and international organisations have underscored that boosting the joint Arab development and social action is one of the primary methods to achieve the promised sustainable development, lay the foundation of peace and safety and achieve social welfare and justice.

This came during the high-level meeting on Doha Declaration endorsed by the 32nd Arab Summit under the theme:“Moving Forward Beyond 2030 Toward Multidimensional Social Development” held on the sidelines of the High-Level Arab Multidimensional Social Development Forum yesterday.

The participants discussed the importance of implementing the Doha Declaration since it came to set the general guidelines of the successful policies and programmes through capitalising on the Arab programmes and plans endorsed by the Arab summits and the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, particularly with respect to the eradication of the multidimensional poverty and promoting the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

They highlighted that the incidents unfolding in the Gaza Strip constitute a turning point from the perspective of implementing this declaration which primarily intends to achieve development with its multiple dimensions in all Arab states. However, the humanitarian tragedy that haunts the Palestinian cause due to the relentless bloodshed requires setting a special perspective stemming from the urgent needs imposed by the current difficult circumstances.

The second high-level meeting under the theme of bolstering the capabilities of PWDs, the productive families and entrepreneurship through investing smart solutions highlighted the milestones achieved by Qatar to empower and care for PWDs, along with the role of the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF) in adopting numerous initiatives that support PWDs' full inclusion in the community and the Arab classification of PWDs as the most critical achievement for the Arab region in this regard.