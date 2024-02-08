2 Punjab Residents Shot At By Terrorists In Srinagar

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal quarter of the city around 7 pm, the officials said.

They said Amritpal died on the spot while his co-worker, identified as Rohit Mashi, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.

Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants, officials said.

A police official told Kashmir Observer that investigation into the attack was on at the moment. The victims, he said, had travelled from Amritsar to Srinagar for work.

Both carpenters by profession, the duo, he said, were fired upon by the terrorists when they were on their way to the rented accommodation at Shalakadal.

“A formal case under section 302, 307 and 7/25 arms and ammunition act has been registered at Shaheed Gunj police station and investigations set into motion. A joint team of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the entire area as soon as the attack on migrant workers took place,” he said.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said,“Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the non-locals.”JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family,” the party said in a social media post.

“Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for,” the post added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the“dastardly attack” and prayed for swift recovery of the injured person.

People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

This is the first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year.

Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in the valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

While a circus worker from Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30 in the Anantnag district, brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by them on October 31 in Pulwama district. Three labourers were injured in an attack by the terrorists in the Gagren area of Shopian district on July 13.

LG Condemns Terror Attack On Civilians

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on two civilians in Srinagar today.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the civilian martyred in the attack and

prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said,“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal & Rohit from Amritsar. I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

“Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured Rohit. A team of doctors is doing their best to take care of him. No efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice. Directed the Civil & Police administration to ensure all assistance to the families,” he added. (with inputs from PTI)

