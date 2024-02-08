Video: Biggest Inkishaf About 4500 Years Old Civilisation From Dholavira Kutch In Gujarat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video: Inkishaf | Patient Care at SMHS Under Scanner Video: Inkishaf | Rights Of Consumers Who Get Impacted With LPG Blast Or Fire

Kashmir Observer Team reaches to a remote area near Indo Pak Border in Kutch Gujarat to update you about a 4500 years old civilisation at Dholavira. Watch this week's INKISHAF with Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat