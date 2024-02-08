Video- Kashmir's Winter Drought: A Blow To Winter Sports Enthusiasts And Adventure Operators

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) As the unprecedented dry weather weather patterns this year gripped the valley, it left winter sports enthusiasts and winter sports adventure operators in dismay.

Firdous Ahmad and his team, passionate sports adventure entrepreneurs, share their struggle as the dry spell turned into an economic downturn, leading to adventure cancellations and financial strain.

Waseem Ahmad, an international skier from Srinagar, expresses the collective disappointment of skiers who missed out on the snowy delights of December and January.

Despite the setbacks, there is a resilient hope among them for an early snowfall next year, keeping the spirit of winter sports alive