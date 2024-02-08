Dry Weather In J & K Till Feb 17, Rain, Snow Expected From Feb 18: Met

It also predicted dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till February 14, with occasionally cloudy towards evening during Feb 14.

“Overall, dry weather till February 17 with occasionally cloudy towards evening during February 14. Also a possibility of light snow and rain during February 18 to 20,” MeT officials said.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as minimum temperatures stayed below freezing, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.6°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 10.8°C against minus 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 4.3°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 2.3°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 10.0°C against minus 10.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.3°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.0°C and it was below normal by 4.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.3°C, Batote minus 0.4°C and Bhaderwah minus 2.0°C, he said.

