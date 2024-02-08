Security Situation In J & K Significantly Improved After 2019: Mos Home

In reply to a query related to the security situation in J&K, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),

Nityananad Rai said that the security situation has shown a significant improvement since 2019. He stated that in 2019, the number of terrorist initiated incidents were 153 that came down to 126 in 2020, 129 in 2021 and 125 in 2022.“In 2023, only 46 such incidents were reported,” the reply reads.

He said that in 2019, 102 encounters and counter terror operations took place.“In 2020, 118 such incidents were reported followed by 100 in 2021 and 117 in 2022. In 2023, 48 such incidents were reported in J&K,” the reply reads, adding that as far the civilians killed in terrorist related incidents , 44 were killed in 2019, 38 in 2020, 41 in 2021 and 31 in 2022.“In 2023, only 14 civilians were killed in such incidents,” the reply states.

As far as the security personnel killed, 80 lost their lives in 2019, 63 in 2020, 42 in 2021, 32 in 2022 while only 30 were killed in 2023.

The reply reads that 157 terrorists were killed in 2019, 221 in 2020, 180 in 2021, 187 in 2022 and 73 in 2023.

