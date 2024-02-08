GBP/USD Signal Today - 08/02: Most Potential To The Upside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 29th

Risk 0.75%. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2620, $1.2584, or $1.2538.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2641 or $1.2715.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous forecast forthe GBP/USD currency pairalmost two weeks ago that I expected the ongoing medium-term consolidation above $1.2640 and below $1.2786 to continue, so I was looking for reversals from extremes.

This was a good call as the range held, and when it was first tested the next day, there was a strong bullish bounce from $1.2641. The technical picture now is not changed very much. We had a bearish breakdown below the range, but the price has now recovered.

Recent hours have seen the price stuck within a narrow range. The price is likely to break out today, and it seems that the line of least resistance is above the resistance level at $1.2641, not below the support level at $1.2620.

I therefore think that $1.2641 will probably be today's pivotal point, so I will look for an opportunity to enter a long trade above $1.2641 if we get two consecutive higher hourly closes above that level.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the GBP. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time.

