Crude Oil Forecast Today - 08/02: Crude Oil Wavers Steadily

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Crude Oil market experienced slight gains in Wednesday's trading session as investors closely monitored the critical 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a significant technical indicator.

A breakthrough above this level could potentially signal a move towards the 200-day EMA, indicating a shift in momentum. However, I am not holding my breath for this at the moment, as the markets will simply continue to grind back and forth without any real momentum it seems.

Recent trading sessions have seen the market finding support around the $71 mark, indicating a gradual upward trend. However, external factors have introduced uncertainties about the future direction of crude oil prices . OPEC's decreasing tolerance for price fluctuations adds to the complexity of the situation, highlighting the challenges faced by market participants.

Conversely, arguments can be made for increased energy demand driven by central bank policies , which could potentially support crude oil prices. Furthermore, analysis of longer-term charts suggests that the market is nearing a significant bottom, with $68 emerging as a crucial support level .

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started The $78 Level Above

Looking forward, the $78 level could be a formidable resistance barrier. A breakthrough at this level could indicate a bullish trend , driving crude oil prices higher. However, the current market conditions suggest a period of volatile trading, underscoring the importance of prudent risk management .

Given the prevailing uncertainties, maintaining a cautious approach is advisable. While there is potential for further price increases, investors should remain vigilant and adaptable to changing market dynamics. This entails keeping position sizes manageable and avoiding excessive exposure to directional risks.

At the end of the day, the outlook for crude oil remains complex, with various factors influencing its trajectory. While there is potential for upward momentum, it is essential to approach trading with caution given the prevailing uncertainties and external pressures. Therefore, a measured and prudent strategy is warranted when trading crude oil in the current environment.

Ready to trade our WTI Crude Oil Forex ? We've made a list of the best Forex Oil trading platforms worth trading with.