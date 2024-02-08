SP 500 Forecast Today - 08/02: Nears Big Breakout (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 maintains a bullish outlook, edging closer to its all-time highs with little resistance in sight.

The prospect of reaching the 5,000 mark looms large, serving as a primary objective for many traders.

Market dynamics dictate a buy-on-dip strategy, as upward momentum persists despite concerns regarding inflation and Federal Reserve policies. The market is only paying attention to monetary policy at this point, and the worse the economic news, the better it is for Wall Street, no matter the reality on Main Street.

The market's resilience is evident in its continuous ascent, prompting investors to seize opportunities during pullbacks. Key support levels at 4900 and 4800 offer favorable entry points, underpinning confidence in the market's stability. Breaking below these levels in the near term appears improbable, given current market sentiment.

However, the psychological barrier of 5,000 presents a formidable challenge, driven primarily by its symbolic significance as an uncharted milestone. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average serves as a testament to the market's relentless uptrend, reinforcing the notion of sustained bullish momentum . This is the very definition of a major uptrend with plenty of momentum and confidence at the moment.

While the trajectory seems overwhelmingly positive, caution is warranted, as history demonstrates the potential for abrupt market reversals following prolonged rallies. Despite the market's seemingly invincible nature, prudent risk management strategies are essential to mitigate potential downside risks.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started“Magnificent Seven”

The dominance of seven key stocks underscores the S&P 500's dependence on the performance of select entities. As long as these market leaders continue to thrive, the index is poised for further gains. However, the extent of this upward trajectory remains uncertain, as market focus remains fixated on the imminent achievement of the 5,000 milestone.

At the end of the day, the S&P 500's bullish momentum persists, driven by robust market dynamics and investor optimism. While challenges lie ahead, particularly at the psychological threshold of 5,000, the market's underlying strength and resilience remain intact. Pragmatic trading approaches, coupled with a keen awareness of potential risks, are imperative for navigating the market's complexities and capitalizing on evolving opportunities.

Ready to trade the Forex S&P 500 ? We've made a list of the best online CFD trading brokers worth trading with.