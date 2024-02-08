MDLBEAST Records' Celebrates 200M Broadcasts In Two Years And Collaborations With 110 Artists

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Jeddah – Asdaf News:

Matthew Dicks, Executive Director of Music and Talent at MDLBEAST Records, highlighted the growing influence of Arabic music on the global stage, reaching European countries like Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Expressing his delight in participating in Balad Beast, he said,“It has been an incredible opportunity to connect with the remarkable community of artists and music enthusiasts in the Kingdom. The support for various music genres, from hip-hop to house and R&B, is impressive and continues to evolve within a dynamic and creative music scene.”





He praised MDLBEAST's exceptional ability to identify promising voices and talents, creating a global appeal through collaborations with renowned international artists. He highlighted the successes of MDLBEAST Records and its imprints, showcasing the rise of Saudi talents like Cosmicat, Dish Dash, Baloo and Vinyl Mode, who have become shining stars in the Saudi music scene. He further emphasized MDLBEAST Records' mission to discover local talents, collaborate in the Kingdom with international and regional artists, and provide growth opportunities for emerging talents.

In conclusion, Matthew commended the MDLBEAST Records team, which comprises of predominantly local Saudi team members and a diverse mix of international, regional executives. Their expertise and dedication have contributed to the achievements and world-class level of MDLBEAST Records.

