Asian share markets display mixed performances on Thursday’s session

(MENAFN) On the fourth trading day of the week, Asian stock markets displayed a mixed performance, reflecting a variety of economic and policy developments across the region. Notably, China witnessed a decline in consumer prices, with January figures showing a 0.8 percent drop compared to the previous year. In Japan, attention turned to the central bank's stance on interest rates, as the governor of the Bank of Japan indicated a cautious approach to raising rates, even if the negative interest rate policy were to be discontinued.



The impact of the central bank's statements reverberated in currency markets, leading to a depreciation of the Japanese yen against the US dollar. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi index experienced a modest increase of 0.41 percent, reaching 2,620 points. In China, the Shanghai composite index recorded gains, rising by 1 percent to 2,860 points.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed the day with notable gains, reaching 36,863 points, reflecting an increase of 2.06 percent. However, the USD/JPY parity saw a slight decline, trading at 142.2, down 0.1 percent. In contrast, Indian markets saw a decrease, with the Sensex index at 71,598 points, reflecting a decline of 0.8 percent. Similarly, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong experienced a downturn, dropping by 1.3 percent to 15,870 points.



These varied movements underscore the complexity of factors influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics across Asia, including economic data, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments. Investors continue to monitor closely for signals of stability and growth amid evolving market conditions and policy shifts.

