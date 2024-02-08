China’s consumer prices experience YoY decline of 0.8 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to the National Bureau of Statistics, consumer prices in China experienced a notable year-on-year decline of 0.8 percent in January. This decrease was attributed to the base effect resulting from substantial price hikes observed during the spring festival in the previous year. The bureau highlighted that food prices notably recorded a significant drop of 5.9 percent during the same period, while non-food prices exhibited a modest increase of 0.4 percent.



The observed fluctuations in consumer prices underscore the dynamic nature of China's economic landscape and its susceptibility to various factors, including seasonal trends and policy measures. The base effect, driven by the price dynamics surrounding significant events like the spring festival, can exert significant influence on year-on-year price comparisons.



Despite the year-on-year decline, monthly data revealed a modest increase in prices, rising by 0.3 percent in January. This suggests a nuanced picture of price movements within the Chinese economy, with short-term fluctuations contributing to the broader trajectory of consumer price dynamics. The detailed analysis provided by the National Bureau of Statistics offers valuable insights into the underlying trends shaping inflationary pressures and consumption patterns in China's domestic market.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826363